MLS Capsules

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Kei Kamara had his first career hat trick and the New England Revolution beat Orlando City 4-0 on Saturday night.

Kamara gave the Revolution (9-12-5) the lead in the 26th minute with a leaping right-footed stab from close range to finish Scott Caldwell's cross. Kamara's second came in the 75th minute after a give-and-go with Lee Nguyen and he made it 3-0 by finishing a breakaway in the 89th. It was Kamara's 11th goal of the season and the 97th of his MLS career.

Teal Bunbury capped the scoring for the Revs in the second minute of second-half stoppage time.

New England appeared to have a 2-0 lead before the end of the half, but Lee Nguyen's goal in the 43rd minute was disallowed by a video review which determined Bunbury was offside.

Orlando City (8-12-7) extended its winless streak to eight, including six losses. Jose Aja was sent off in the 80th minute for his second yellow card.

FIRE 1, IMPACT 0

MONTREAL -- Bastian Schweinsteiger scored in the second half and Chicago beat 10-man Montreal.

Schweinsteiger scored his third goal in a Chicago uniform to help the Fire (13-9-5) snap a four-game losing streak.

Montreal (10-10-6) was left shorth-handed when defender Deian Boldor, making his Impact debut, was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Schweinsteiger in the 50th minute.

Referee Baldomero Toledo initially gave Boldor a yellow card for his dangerous studs-up challenge on the German midfielder's shin. Upon the recommendation of the video assistant referee, Toledo then went to the video review booth and chose to give Boldor a red card instead. It was the first instance of video review at an Impact match since the technology's introduction in MLS on Aug. 5.

Seven minutes after Boldor walked off the pitch, Schweinsteiger took advantage of the missing player to score his first goal since April 15. The 33-year-old was left alone in the box when he got on the end of a low cross from Matt Polster for the easy side-footed tap-in.

FC DALLAS 2, RED BULLS 2, TIE

FRISCO, Texas -- Mauro Diaz scored on a penalty kick in the 75th minute and 10-man FC Dallas salvaged the tie with New York.

Luis Robles guessed the right direction, but Diaz powered it past with enough height to stay out of the goalkeeper's reach.

Jacori Hayes was sent off in the 37th minute for his second yellow card in a nine-minute span. The Red Bulls (12-10-4) took the lead six minutes later when Bradley Wright-Phillips redirected Alex Muyl's diagonal cross with a back heel flick, and Sacha Kljestan smashed it home into the upper right corner.

Herman Grana tied it for FC Dallas (9-7-10) in the 54th minute, slotting it through Robles' legs for his first career MLS goal. The Red Bulls retook the lead at 2-1 in the 57th on Aaron Long's first MLS goal, a chip header off Kljestan's free kick.