Harvey's dead mourned as search for missing gets desperate

This undated photo shows Andrew Pasek, a 25-year-old Houston man killed in Harvey on a mission to check on his sister's cat when he stepped on a live electrical wire Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. He warned away a friend who moved closer to help him. "He said, 'Don't touch me. I'm dying,'" according to his mother, JoDell Pasek. His parents want people to understand the dangers of walking in floodwaters when the electricity is still on. (Perlita Duque via AP) Associated Press

Mourners gather for Harvey victim Benito Juarez Cavazos at Del Pueblo Funeral Home in Houston, Texas, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Cavazos, 42, was found dead in a parking lot after floodwaters receded Tuesday near a Houston freeway. His death was being listed by police as a drowning or accident. Associated Press

HOUSTON -- One of Harvey's victims is being remembered for his happy-go-lucky nature and generosity.

Cousins and uncles gathered Friday evening at a funeral home to mourn Benito Juarez Cavazos who died in floodwaters.

Maria Cavazos says her cousin was dedicated to his job at an auto body shop and was trying to get to work Tuesday when his car got stuck in a ditch.

The service for the 42-year-old Cavazos was one of the first for Harvey's 42 known victims.

The funeral of 82-year-old Ola Mae Winfrey-Crooks was scheduled Saturday. She drowned when her car was swept off a farm-to-market road at the San Jacinto River near her home north of Houston.

A memorial also was being held Saturday for 58-year-old Ruben Jordan who disappeared while driving during the storm.