Residents who evacuated for Harvey come home to devastation

Robey Bartee discusses his experiences with Harvey after returning for the first time to his flooded-out home in Houston on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Bartee was happy to leave a shelter where he spent nearly a week, but the damage to his house was worse than he expected and he plans to return to the shelter. Associated Press

Robey Bartee discusses his experiences with Harvey after returning for the first time to his flooded-out home in Houston on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Bartee was happy to leave a shelter where he spent nearly a week, but the damage to his house was worse than he expected and he plans to return to the shelter. A line on the wall shows how high floodwaters reached. Associated Press

A painting of the Virgin de Guadalupe hangs from a tree branch Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in a Crosby, Texas, neighborhood wiped out by Harvey's floodwaters. Residents returning to the working class mostly Hispanic neighborhood Friday for the first time found their homes moved from the foundations, large trees with their roots reaching into the air and recreational vehicles crumpled like tin cans. Associated Press

Rafael and Silvia Casas tour the wreckage of their family home near the San Jacinto River in Crosby, Texas, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The working class neighborhood was completely destroyed Harvey's flood waters, which had receded enough Friday for residents to return and view the wreckage. Associated Press

Silvia Casas tours the wreckage of their family home near the San Jacinto River in Crosby, Texas, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The working class neighborhood was completely destroyed Harvey's flood waters, which had receded enough Friday for residents to return and view the wreckage. Associated Press

CROSBY, Texas -- Thousands of people who evacuated during Harvey are returning to see their devastated homes a week after the storm roared into Texas.

Silvia Casas' eyes welled with tears Friday as she surveyed the damage to what was once a working class, mostly Hispanic neighborhood near Crosby, Texas.

Her cinderblock house was one of the few structures that hadn't been moved by floodwaters. But inside, a pile of furniture and splintered belongings sat in the middle of the floor, under a ceiling pocked with peeling paint from the floodwaters.

The flood control district says an estimated 156,000 dwellings in Harris County, or more than 10 percent of all structures in the county where Crosby is located, were damaged by flooding.