The Latest: Trump to meet flood victims in Texas, Louisiana

Lynette Borrel talks about surviving flooding from Harvey at her home Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. Harvey did not discriminate in its destruction. It raged through neighborhoods rich and poor, black and white, upscale and working class. Across Houston and surrounding communities, no group sidestepped its paralyzing deluges and apocalyptic floods. Associated Press

Barron Lazano talks about surviving and damage caused to her home in the aftermath of Harvey Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. Harvey did not discriminate in its destruction. It raged through neighborhoods rich and poor, black and white, upscale and working class. Across Houston and surrounding communities, no group sidestepped its paralyzing deluges and apocalyptic floods. Associated Press

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk towards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. The President is heading to Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana to survey Harvey's devastation. Associated Press

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk towards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. The President is heading to Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana to survey Harvey's devastation. AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Associated Press

Donald Charles wears a protective suit and mask as he cleans out his parents' flood-damaged home Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Houston. Thousands of people have been displaced by torrential rains and catastrophic flooding since Harvey slammed into Southeast Texas last Friday. Associated Press

HOUSTON -- The Latest on Harvey and the storm's aftermath (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is set to stop in Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana, to survey damage from Harvey.

The White House says he'll have time to talk to residents still recovering from the devastation. He's also expected to meet with volunteers.

Those elements were missing from his first visit to the region on Tuesday. He was criticized as being off-key for a presidential trip to discuss communities in crisis.

Harvey made landfall in Texas last week as a Category 4 hurricane and lingered for days in the region, causing catastrophic flooding and killing at least 42 people.

12:10 a.m.

One week after Harvey roared into the Gulf Coast, residents of a Texas city struggle with no drinking water, fires continue to erupt at a stricken chemical plant and funerals begin for some victims.

People waited in a line that stretched for more than a mile to get bottled water after the municipal system failed earlier this week in Beaumont, Texas, home to almost 120,000 people.

In Crosby, near Houston, thick black smoke and towering orange flames shot up Friday after two trailers of highly unstable compounds blew up at Arkema, a flooded chemical plant. It was the second fire there in two days.

President Donald Trump is set to visit the region devastated by Harvey for a second time Saturday.