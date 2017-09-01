AP Source: Seahawks get Richardson from Jets for Kearse

SEATTLE -- A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the Seattle Seahawks have made a big splash just before the start of the regular season by acquiring defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson from the New York Jets in exchange for wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and a second-round draft pick.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced by the teams.

Seattle will also send a 2018 second-round pick to the Jets and the clubs will swap seventh-round picks in 2018 as part of the deal.

Landing Richardson solidifies the interior of Seattle's defensive line and quells some of the concerns raised by the uncertainty surrounding rookie second-round draft pick Malik McDowell, who was injured in a July ATV accident. Richardson has spent his entire career with the Jets after being a first-round pick in 2013.

AP Sports Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report.

