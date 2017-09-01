Logan Morrison, Blake Snell lead Rays over White Sox 3-1

Chicago White Sox's Kevan Smith (36) celebrates with manager Rick Renteria left, in the dugout after scoring on a throwing error by Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Logan Morrison during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring on a Logan Morrison single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Tom Constanten, keyboardist for the Grateful Dead, throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Cancer survivor Elliot McGann 4, throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays starter Blake Snell delivers a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Logan Morrison celebrates while rounding third base after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Logan Morrison hit his 34th homer and drove in three runs, Blake Snell pitched into the seventh inning to win his third straight decision and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Friday night.

Morrison, who went 3 for 4, has five homers in his last five games. He's hitting .480 (12 for 25) with 11 RBIs during that span.

Snell (3-6) allowed one unearned run and induced three double plays in 6 2/3 innings. He hasn't lost since July 24.

Alex Colome got the final three outs for his major league-leading 41st save in 46 opportunities.

Kevan Smith went 2 for 4 with a run scored for Chicago, which has dropped four straight.

Reynaldo Lopez (0-2) allowed three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts in six innings. Lopez, who had been on the disabled list since Aug. 19 with a strained back, settled down after a shaky start and retired the last 11 batters he faced.

___

