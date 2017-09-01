The Latest: Trump tweets 'so much to do' in Texas recovery

Employee Bryan Herrera holds a makeshift sign that reads, "Out of Gas," as he stands outside the Shell filling station where he works, in north Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Itâs getting harder to fill gas tanks in parts of Texas where some stations are out of fuel and pump costs are spiking. A major gasoline pipeline shuttered due to Harvey may be able to resume shipping fuel from the Houston area by Sunday, which could ease gasoline shortages across the southern U.S. Associated Press

This combination of satellite images provided by DigitalGlobe shows Simonton, Texas, west of Houston, on Nov. 20, 2016 and Aug. 30, 2017. Hurricane Harvey made landfall at Rockport, Texas on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (DigitalGlobe via AP) Â©2017 DigitalGlobe Associated Press

Flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey surrounds buildings in Sabine Pass, Texas, next to the Gulf of Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Associated Press

Richard Rennard, president of acrylic monomers, America for Arkema Inc. leaves a news conference Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Crosby, Texas. A The Houston-area chemical plant that lost power after Harvey engulfed the area in extensive floods was rocked by multiple explosions early Thursday, the plant's operator said. The Arkema Inc. plant had been left without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises. Associated Press

Frances Breaux cries as she talks about her fears for two close friends who live near the Arkema Inc. chemical plant Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Crosby, Texas. Breaux said her close friends, an elderly couple that live close to the plant, have not been heard from Thursday. The Houston-area chemical plant that lost power after Harvey engulfed the area in extensive floods was rocked by multiple explosions early Thursday, the plant's operator said. Associated Press

Cars drive through flooded streets from Tropical Storm Harvey in Orange, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Associated Press

In this Aug. 31, 2017, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Aircrewman 2nd Class Jansen Schamp, right, speaks with Harvey evacuees while rescuing them from a shelter in Vidor, Texas. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Lindahl/U.S. Navy via AP) Associated Press

This still image taken from video provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 rescuing 14 people and four dogs, at Pine Forrest Elementary School, in Vidor, Texas on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. The shelter that required evacuation after flood waters from Hurricane Harvey reached its grounds. (U.S. Navy via AP) Associated Press

HOUSTON -- The Latest on Tropical Depression Harvey (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump says there is still "so much to do" for Texas to recover from Hurricane Harvey. Trump will travel again to Texas on Saturday.

Trump tweeted Friday that "Texas is heeling (sic) fast thanks to all of the great men & women who have been working so hard." He later corrected the spelling of "healing."

But he says, "still, so much to do."

Trump has proposed federal hiring and budget plans that raise questions about his promised recovery effort.

He also tweeted Friday to praise his new chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly, and criticize former FBI Director James Comey over his investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails.

___

8:05 a.m.

___

8 a.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott says it will take years for Harvey-swamped Texas to "dig out from this catastrophe."

Abbott told ABC's "Good Morning America" Friday that state and federal government will assist in the recovery. The floods are starting to recede in the Houston area, but are still swamping cities elsewhere.

It's been a week since Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane near Corpus Christi. Quickly downgraded to a tropical storm, Harvey swamped Houston, then swept east to Beaumont, Port Arthur and Vidor (VY'-dur). Thousands of people have been evacuated to shelters.

Abbott says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is prepared to help, especially those without flood insurance.

He says it's important for Texas to return to normal as soon as possible.

___

7:40 a.m.

Houston's mayor says the city needs more high-water vehicles and other equipment for first responders as search efforts expand amid receding floodwaters in the nation's fourth-largest city.

Mayor Sylvester Turner told "CBS This Morning" for a segment broadcast Friday that the city also needs the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide more workers to complete and process applications from thousands who need aid.

He says people who suffered through Harvey's floods expect emergency management officials to work "with the greatest degree of urgency."

Turner says he's asking FEMA to provide a preliminary financial aid package of $75 million for debris removal alone.

He adds that a year from now, Houston will be seen as "shining star" for how a major U.S. city responds to a crippling natural disaster.

___

7:30 a.m.

The Navy has rescued 14 people and four dogs from a Texas shelter as floodwaters approached.

Video released by the Navy shows the seven adults, seven children and the animals crowded inside a Sea Hawk helicopter Thursday as they were flown from an elementary school in the town of Vidor to safety in nearby Beaumont.

The rescue was performed by a Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron.

The rescue was a first for Aircrewman 2nd Class Jansen Schamp, who said in a news release that while it wasn't exactly what he had imagined, it will be one of his "most memorable experiences."

The military is lending a hand to federal, state and local authorities in Harvey relief efforts.

___

1 a.m.

As floodwaters recede, Houston officials have started turning their attention to finding temporary housing for those in shelters and getting enough gasoline for people to fill up cars.

Authorities on Thursday increased the toll of Harvey-related deaths to 39, and the Texas Department of Public Safety said more than 37,000 homes were heavily damaged and nearly 7,000 were destroyed.

About 325,000 people has already sought federal emergency aid, and FEMA officials said more than $57 million in individual assistance has been paid out thus far.

The greatest threat of damage shifted in recent days to a region near the Texas-Louisiana line. The city of Beaumont, Texas, lost water service when its main pump station was overwhelmed by the swollen Neches River.

___

