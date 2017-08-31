The Latest: Transfer deadline day in many European leagues

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, left, and Arsenal's Danny Welbeck, right, battle for the ball with Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum during the English Premier League soccer match at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Associated Press

LONDON -- The Latest on European soccer transfers (all times local):

___

6:00 a.m.

It's the final day for soccer teams in England, France, Germany and Italy to sign players this year.

After Thursday, the next chance they will have to strengthen their squads is January.

The summer transfer window closes on Thursday at 1600 GMT in Germany, and at 2200 GMT in England, France and Italy.

Spanish clubs have an extra day to complete player recruitment, with the transfer deadline not until 2200 GMT Friday.

