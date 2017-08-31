Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 8/31/2017 9:42 AM

Paraguay to join Argentina, Uruguay in 2030 World Cup bid

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ASUNCION, Paraguay -- Paraguay plans to join Argentina and Uruguay in a three-nation bid to host the centenary World Cup in 2030.

Paraguay president Horacio Cartes and the Paraguayan president of South American soccer body CONMEBOL, Alejandro Domingues, announced the plan Thursday on their Twitter accounts.

Argentina and Uruguay, the original World Cup host in 1930, have long been expected to seek hosting rights for a tournament likely to feature 48 teams playing in at least 12 stadiums.

European soccer federations will also be eligible to bid and one option could unite England and other British members of FIFA.

A three-way bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico is already favored to host the 2026 World Cup.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account