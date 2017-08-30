Breaking News Bar
 
Michigan roster finally released via Harbaugh's Twitter

  • This July 17, 2017 photo shows Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor, Mich. It's game week for Michigan, and Harbaugh is playing games of another kind - keeping his roster secret. He also wonât say whether returning starter Wilton Speight or seldom-used senior John OâKorn will take the first snap for the 11th-ranked Wolverines against No. 17 Florida in Texas in the opener for both schools.

  • FILE - This Aug. 7, 2016 file photo shows Michigan quarterbacks John O'Korn (8) and Wilton Speight (3) sitting for a photo in the locker room during the NCAA college football team's preseason media day at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. It's game week for Michigan, and coach Jim Harbaugh is playing games of another kind - keeping his roster secret. He also wonât say whether returning starter Wilton Speight or seldom-used senior John OâKorn will take the first snap for the 11th-ranked Wolverines against No. 17 Florida in Texas in the opener for both schools.

By NOAH TRISTER
Associated Press
 
 

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has announced his team's football roster via his Twitter account.

The roster drew interest mostly because the school waited so long before releasing it. NJ Advance Media submitted a Freedom Of Information request in an effort to obtain it, and Harbaugh eventually said that with final tryouts for the team starting no earlier than Aug. 28, the roster would be publicized Aug. 30.

NJ Advance Media recently said the school had released the names of football players on athletic scholarship. Then around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the roster appeared on Harbaugh's Twitter account.

No. 11 Michigan opens the season Saturday against No. 17 Florida in Texas.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

