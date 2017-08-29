The Latest: Heavy rain to worsen Texas, Louisiana flooding

Conception Casa, center, and his friend Jose Martinez, right, check on Rhonda Worthington after her car became stuck in rising floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. The two men were evacuating their home that had become flooded when they encountered Worthington's car floating off the road.

Associated Press

Rescue boats fill a flooded street as flood victims are evacuated as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston.

Associated Press

Rhonda Worthington is lifted into a boat while on her cellphone with a 911 dispatcher after her car became stuck in rising floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.

Associated Press

Volunteers and Harris County Sheriff deputies lift an elderly person on a wheelchair over the flooded C.E. King Parkway under the East Sam Houston North on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Associated Press

A home is surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas. Homeowners suffering from Harvey flood damage are more likely to be on the hook for losses than victims of prior storms, a potentially crushing blow to personal finances and neighborhoods along the Gulf Coast. Experts say far too few homeowners have flood insurance, just two of ten living in Harveyâs path of destruction.

Associated Press

Evacuees from Tropical Storm Harvey arrive at Dallas Love Field on a military aircraft in Dallas on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Floodwaters reached the rooflines of single-story homes Monday and people could be heard pleading for help from inside as Harvey poured rain on the Houston area for a fourth consecutive day after a chaotic weekend of rising water and rescues. (David Woo/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Associated Press

Evacuees from Tropical Storm Harvey arrive at Dallas Love Field on a military aircraft in Dallas on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Floodwaters reached the rooflines of single-story homes Monday and people could be heard pleading for help from inside as Harvey poured rain on the Houston area for a fourth consecutive day after a chaotic weekend of rising water and rescues. (David Woo/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Associated Press

Theresa Ross receives a tank of oxygen when she arrived to the George R. Brown Convention Center seeking shelter with her husband in Houston on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Floodwaters reached the rooflines of single-story homes Monday and people could be heard pleading for help from inside as Harvey poured rain on the Houston area for a fourth consecutive day after a chaotic weekend of rising water and rescues. (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Associated Press

Oscar Galindo, Donato Galindo, 2, Oscar Galindo, 11, Andre Galindo, 9, and Maria Rodriguez relax while taking shelter at the George R Brown Convention Center on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston, after living inside a car since Saturday after the rain from the Tropical Storm Harvey flooded their home in Dickinson, Texas. (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Associated Press

Thousands take shelter from the Tropical Storm Harvey at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Floodwaters reached the rooflines of single-story homes Monday and people could be heard pleading for help from inside as Harvey poured rain on the Houston area for a fourth consecutive day after a chaotic weekend of rising water and rescues. (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Associated Press

Genice Gipson comforts her lifelong friend, Loretta Capistran, outside of Capistran's apartment complex in Refugio, Texas, on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. "We got to be strong, baby," Gipson told Capistran. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Associated Press

Debris lies on the ground near homes in the Key Allegro subdivision of Rockport, Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (Rachel Denny Clow/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

Associated Press

Damage to the Bay House Condominiums is shown in Rockport, Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (Rachel Denny Clow/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

Associated Press

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott surveys damage during a tour of areas affected by Hurricane Harvey, on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Harvey hit the coast as a Category 4 hurricane. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

Associated Press

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott looks over destroyed stores in Rockport during a tour of areas damaged by Hurricane Harvey, on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Harvey hit the coast as a Category 4 hurricane. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

Associated Press

This photo shows The First Baptist Church roof after it was peeled off by Hurricane Harvey in Refugio, Texas, on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Associated Press

Genice Gipson hugs her lifelong friend, Loretta Capistran, outside of Capistran's apartment complex in Refugio, Texas, on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. "We got to be strong, baby," Gipson told Capistran. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Associated Press

An apartment unit sits destroyed from Hurricane Harvey in Refugio, Texas, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Associated Press

Wyatt Wasicek uses a chainsaw to cut a tree stump in Refugio, Texas, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Associated Press

A rainbow appears over over a Whataburger sign that was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in Refugio, Texas, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Associated Press

A building sits toppled from Hurricane Harvey in Refugio, Texas, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Associated Press