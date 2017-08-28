Breaking News Bar
 
APNewsBreak: Abuse in nursing homes unreported despite law

  • FILE - In this April 5, 2009 file photo, the Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in Washington. A government audit finds that more than 1 in 4 cases of possible sexual and physical abuse against nursing home patients apparently went unreported to police. The Health and Human Services inspector general's office faults Medicare for failing to enforce a federal law that requires nursing homes to immediately notify police.

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- A government audit is faulting Medicare after investigators discovered that more than 1 in 4 cases of possible sexual and physical abuse against nursing home patients apparently went unreported to police.

The Health and Human Services inspector general's office says corrective action is needed right away.

The audit of a large sample of cases found that Medicare has not enforced a federal law requiring nursing homes to immediately notify police of suspected crimes against residents.

Auditors identified 134 cases across 33 states in which emergency room records indicated possible sexual or physical abuse of nursing home residents, from 2015-2016.

In 38 of those (28 percent), investigators could find no evidence the incident had been reported to police.

Medicare says it is committed to seeing that all incidents are fully investigated.

