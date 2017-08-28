Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/28/2017 7:17 AM

Suspect in abduction of Chinese scholar set to be in court

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Lifeng Ye, seated-center, is comforted by her son Xinyang Zhang, left, and Xiaolin Hou, right, after a news conference at the I-Hotel in Urbana, Ill., Tuesday Aug. 22, 2017. Lifeng Ye, is the mother, Xinyang Zhang is the younger brother, and Xiaolin Hou is the boyfriend of visiting Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang who went missing on June 9. (Rick Danzl/News-Gazette via AP)

    Lifeng Ye, seated-center, is comforted by her son Xinyang Zhang, left, and Xiaolin Hou, right, after a news conference at the I-Hotel in Urbana, Ill., Tuesday Aug. 22, 2017. Lifeng Ye, is the mother, Xinyang Zhang is the younger brother, and Xiaolin Hou is the boyfriend of visiting Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang who went missing on June 9. (Rick Danzl/News-Gazette via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Ronggao Zhang reads a letter he sent to President Trump during a news conference at the I-Hotel in Urbana, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Zhang is the father of visiting Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang who went missing on June 9. (Rick Danzl/News-Gazette via AP)

    Ronggao Zhang reads a letter he sent to President Trump during a news conference at the I-Hotel in Urbana, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Zhang is the father of visiting Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang who went missing on June 9. (Rick Danzl/News-Gazette via AP)
    Associated Press

  • FILE - This undated file photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. The parents of Zhang, a Chinese woman who was abducted while studying at the University of Illinois plan to speak at a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, for the first time since an arrest in the case was made. Investigators have said they believe Zhang is dead, although her body hasn't been found. Brendt Christensen is accused of kidnapping Zhang on June 9 in Urbana, Ill. (Courtesy of the University of Illinois Police Department via AP, File)

    FILE - This undated file photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. The parents of Zhang, a Chinese woman who was abducted while studying at the University of Illinois plan to speak at a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, for the first time since an arrest in the case was made. Investigators have said they believe Zhang is dead, although her body hasn't been found. Brendt Christensen is accused of kidnapping Zhang on June 9 in Urbana, Ill. (Courtesy of the University of Illinois Police Department via AP, File)
    Associated Press

  • FILE - This undated photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. The parents of Zhang, a Chinese woman who was abducted while studying at the University of Illinois plan to speak at a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, for the first time since an arrest in the case was made. Investigators have said they believe Zhang is dead, although her body hasn't been found. Brendt Christensen is accused of kidnapping Zhang on June 9 in Urbana, Ill. (Courtesy of the University of Illinois Police Department via AP, File)

    FILE - This undated photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. The parents of Zhang, a Chinese woman who was abducted while studying at the University of Illinois plan to speak at a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, for the first time since an arrest in the case was made. Investigators have said they believe Zhang is dead, although her body hasn't been found. Brendt Christensen is accused of kidnapping Zhang on June 9 in Urbana, Ill. (Courtesy of the University of Illinois Police Department via AP, File)
    Associated Press

  • FILE - This undated file photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. The parents of Zhang, a Chinese woman who was abducted while studying at the University of Illinois plan to speak at a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, for the first time since an arrest in the case was made. Investigators have said they believe Zhang is dead, although her body hasn't been found. Brendt Christensen is accused of kidnapping Zhang on June 9 in Urbana, Ill. (Courtesy of the University of Illinois Police Department via AP, File)

    FILE - This undated file photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. The parents of Zhang, a Chinese woman who was abducted while studying at the University of Illinois plan to speak at a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, for the first time since an arrest in the case was made. Investigators have said they believe Zhang is dead, although her body hasn't been found. Brendt Christensen is accused of kidnapping Zhang on June 9 in Urbana, Ill. (Courtesy of the University of Illinois Police Department via AP, File)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

URBANA, Ill. -- The suspect in the abduction of a University of Illinois scholar from China is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial status hearing.

Lawyers for Brendt Christensen indicated before Monday's hearing that they'll ask the federal judge overseeing the case in Urbana to delay the trial date. It's currently scheduled to start Sept. 12. Requests by defense attorneys for more time to go through evidence are common.

Yingying Zhang disappeared June 9, weeks after arriving at the central Illinois campus. The 26-year-old was doing research in agricultural sciences and expected to begin work on her doctorate in the fall.

Investigators say they believe she's dead. Her body's hasn't been found.

Christensen is suspected of abducting her in Urbana while she was going to sign an apartment lease.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account