Suspect in abduction of Chinese scholar set to be in court

hello

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. The parents of Zhang, a Chinese woman who was abducted while studying at the University of Illinois plan to speak at a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, for the first time since an arrest in the case was made. Investigators have said they believe Zhang is dead, although her body hasn't been found. Brendt Christensen is accused of kidnapping Zhang on June 9 in Urbana, Ill. (Courtesy of the University of Illinois Police Department via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - This undated photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. The parents of Zhang, a Chinese woman who was abducted while studying at the University of Illinois plan to speak at a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, for the first time since an arrest in the case was made. Investigators have said they believe Zhang is dead, although her body hasn't been found. Brendt Christensen is accused of kidnapping Zhang on June 9 in Urbana, Ill. (Courtesy of the University of Illinois Police Department via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. The parents of Zhang, a Chinese woman who was abducted while studying at the University of Illinois plan to speak at a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, for the first time since an arrest in the case was made. Investigators have said they believe Zhang is dead, although her body hasn't been found. Brendt Christensen is accused of kidnapping Zhang on June 9 in Urbana, Ill. (Courtesy of the University of Illinois Police Department via AP, File) Associated Press

Ronggao Zhang reads a letter he sent to President Trump during a news conference at the I-Hotel in Urbana, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Zhang is the father of visiting Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang who went missing on June 9. (Rick Danzl/News-Gazette via AP) Associated Press

Lifeng Ye, seated-center, is comforted by her son Xinyang Zhang, left, and Xiaolin Hou, right, after a news conference at the I-Hotel in Urbana, Ill., Tuesday Aug. 22, 2017. Lifeng Ye, is the mother, Xinyang Zhang is the younger brother, and Xiaolin Hou is the boyfriend of visiting Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang who went missing on June 9. (Rick Danzl/News-Gazette via AP) Associated Press

URBANA, Ill. -- The suspect in the abduction of a University of Illinois scholar from China is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial status hearing.

Lawyers for Brendt Christensen indicated before Monday's hearing that they'll ask the federal judge overseeing the case in Urbana to delay the trial date. It's currently scheduled to start Sept. 12. Requests by defense attorneys for more time to go through evidence are common.

Yingying Zhang disappeared June 9, weeks after arriving at the central Illinois campus. The 26-year-old was doing research in agricultural sciences and expected to begin work on her doctorate in the fall.

Investigators say they believe she's dead. Her body's hasn't been found.

Christensen is suspected of abducting her in Urbana while she was going to sign an apartment lease.