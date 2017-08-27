Breaking News Bar
 
Texans diverted by Hurricane Harvey to Dallas

  Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien looks up from the sideline in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

NEW ORLEANS -- The Houston Texans say they are unable to return home because of Hurricane Harvey and are instead flying to Dallas following Saturday night's exhibition game in New Orleans.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien says he's been told flooded roads are part of the reason for his teams' diversion to northern Texas. O'Brien says he's unsure how long the Texans will remain in Dallas. He says he's also uncertain where Houston would practice, but adds the Dallas Cowboys would probably share their training facilities if needed.

The Texans are hoping to return to Houston as soon as possible, so they're not able to announce plans beyond Sunday because they're waiting to see how Houston comes through the storm.

Players say they're praying for Houston and confident its residents will pull through as well as possible.

