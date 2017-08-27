Simmons hits 3-run HR in 8th, Angels rally past Astros 7-6

Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons, right, follows through on a three-run home run with Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann watching during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

Associated Press

Houston Astros left fielder Josh Reddick leaps at the fence, but cannot catch a three-run home run hit by Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons, center, celebrates his three-run home run with Kole Calhoun, left, as Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann looks away during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Blake Parker reacts after striking out Houston Astros' Alex Bregman for the final out of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The Angels won 7-6.

Associated Press

Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick watches his solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

Associated Press

Houston Astros starting pitcher Brad Peacock throws to the plate against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs, left, looks away as Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick rounds third after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

Associated Press

Former Los Angeles Angels player Vladimir Guerrero, right, hugs current Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols at Guerrero's induction ceremony into the Angels' Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony before a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

Associated Press

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel, right, and Alex Bregman, center, are congratulated by Carlos Beltran, left, after scoring on a single by Josh Reddick during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

Associated Press

Former Los Angeles Angels player Vladimir Guerrero, left, salutes the crowd with owner Arte Moreno at his induction ceremony into the Angels' Hall of Fame during a ceremony before a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to the plate against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

Associated Press