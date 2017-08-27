Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
posted: 8/27/2017 7:00 AM

Simmons hits 3-run HR in 8th, Angels rally past Astros 7-6

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons, right, follows through on a three-run home run with Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann watching during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

    Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons, right, follows through on a three-run home run with Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann watching during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Houston Astros left fielder Josh Reddick leaps at the fence, but cannot catch a three-run home run hit by Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

    Houston Astros left fielder Josh Reddick leaps at the fence, but cannot catch a three-run home run hit by Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons, center, celebrates his three-run home run with Kole Calhoun, left, as Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann looks away during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

    Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons, center, celebrates his three-run home run with Kole Calhoun, left, as Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann looks away during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Blake Parker reacts after striking out Houston Astros' Alex Bregman for the final out of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The Angels won 7-6.

    Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Blake Parker reacts after striking out Houston Astros' Alex Bregman for the final out of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The Angels won 7-6.
    Associated Press

  • Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick watches his solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

    Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick watches his solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Brad Peacock throws to the plate against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Brad Peacock throws to the plate against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs, left, looks away as Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick rounds third after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs, left, looks away as Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick rounds third after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Former Los Angeles Angels player Vladimir Guerrero, right, hugs current Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols at Guerrero's induction ceremony into the Angels' Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony before a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

    Former Los Angeles Angels player Vladimir Guerrero, right, hugs current Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols at Guerrero's induction ceremony into the Angels' Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony before a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel, right, and Alex Bregman, center, are congratulated by Carlos Beltran, left, after scoring on a single by Josh Reddick during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

    Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel, right, and Alex Bregman, center, are congratulated by Carlos Beltran, left, after scoring on a single by Josh Reddick during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Former Los Angeles Angels player Vladimir Guerrero, left, salutes the crowd with owner Arte Moreno at his induction ceremony into the Angels' Hall of Fame during a ceremony before a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

    Former Los Angeles Angels player Vladimir Guerrero, left, salutes the crowd with owner Arte Moreno at his induction ceremony into the Angels' Hall of Fame during a ceremony before a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to the plate against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to the plate against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols reacts to a called third strike by the home plate umpire during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

    Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols reacts to a called third strike by the home plate umpire during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
By JOSH COOPER
Associated Press
 
 

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Andrelton Simmons hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning that completed a five-run comeback by the Los Angeles Angels in their 7-6 victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday night.

Kole Calhoun singled home Mike Trout with two outs in the eighth to make it 6-4. Simmons then slipped and finished his swing on one knee but still drove Tyler Clippard's slider over the left-field fence, sending fans at Angel Stadium into a frenzy amid fireworks over center field.

Trout worked a two-out walk and went to third on a single by Albert Pujols against Francis Martes. Clippard (2-8) gave up Calhoun's single before Simmons connected on the next pitch.

The Angels and Seattle Mariners are a half-game behind Minnesota in a packed race for the second AL wild card.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account