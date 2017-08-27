Simmons hits 3-run HR in 8th, Angels rally past Astros 7-6

-
Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons, right, follows through on a three-run home run with Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann watching during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
Associated Press
-
Houston Astros left fielder Josh Reddick leaps at the fence, but cannot catch a three-run home run hit by Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
Associated Press
-
Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons, center, celebrates his three-run home run with Kole Calhoun, left, as Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann looks away during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
Associated Press
-
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Blake Parker reacts after striking out Houston Astros' Alex Bregman for the final out of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The Angels won 7-6.
Associated Press
-
Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick watches his solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
Associated Press
-
Houston Astros starting pitcher Brad Peacock throws to the plate against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
Associated Press
-
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs, left, looks away as Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick rounds third after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
Associated Press
-
Former Los Angeles Angels player Vladimir Guerrero, right, hugs current Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols at Guerrero's induction ceremony into the Angels' Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony before a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
Associated Press
-
Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel, right, and Alex Bregman, center, are congratulated by Carlos Beltran, left, after scoring on a single by Josh Reddick during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
Associated Press
-
Former Los Angeles Angels player Vladimir Guerrero, left, salutes the crowd with owner Arte Moreno at his induction ceremony into the Angels' Hall of Fame during a ceremony before a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
Associated Press
-
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to the plate against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
Associated Press
-
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols reacts to a called third strike by the home plate umpire during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
Associated Press