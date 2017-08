Liverpool humiliates Arsenal to win 4-0 in Premier League

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, third right, scores his side's first goal of the game against Arsenal during English Premier League soccer match at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Associated Press

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, left, and Arsenal's Danny Welbeck, right, battle for the ball with Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum during the English Premier League soccer match at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Associated Press

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game against Arsenal during English Premier League soccer match at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Associated Press

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Associated Press

Arsenal's Danny Welbeck, right, helps up Liverpool's Alberto Moreno during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Associated Press

Liverpool's Sadio Mane, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game against Arsenal during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Associated Press

LIVERPOOL, England -- Liverpool tore Arsenal apart with a devastating attacking display on Sunday, producing a 4-0 victory in the Premier League that exploited an error-strewn performance by the London club.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah spearheaded the powerful assault on the feeble visitors at Anfield. Humiliation for Arsenal was completed when Mane's replacement, Daniel Sturridge, finished off yet another counterattack to net the fourth in the 78th minute.

It was a complete and potent display by Liverpool, even without Philippe Coutinho on the pitch as the Brazilian still tries to force his way out of the club before the transfer window closes Thursday night.

Coutinho is chasing the major trophies eluding Liverpool for too long, with the league last won in 1990 and the Champions League in 2005.

While such a ruthless rout of Arsenal will raise expectations around Liverpool, it followed an underwhelming start to the league campaign that saw Juergen Klopp's side draw the opener at Watford then claim a narrow win at Crystal Palace.

But victory capped a week when Liverpool secured its return to the Champions League after a three-year absence, a competition Arsenal will be missing from for the first time in 20 years.

Arsene Wenger secured a new Arsenal contract despite that Champions League qualification failure. But judging by the capitulation at Liverpool, with Arsenal's shortcomings resurfacing for a second loss in three matches, it could be another troublesome season.

