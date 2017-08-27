Mariners make 5 errors in 1st, Yankees roll to 10-1 rout

Breaking News Bar
 
  • Seattle Mariners left fielder Ben Gamel, left, shortstop Jean Segura and center fielder Guillermo Heredia, right, converge on a single hit by New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

    Associated Press

  • New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) delivers to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

    Associated Press

  • New York Yankees' Chase Headley (12) scores on a three-RBI double by Jacoby Ellsbury as Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino cannot come up with the ball during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

    Associated Press

  • Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager reacts after making an error during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

    Associated Press

  • CORRECTS TO THREE-RBI NOT TWO New York Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury hits a three-RBI double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

    Associated Press

  • New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez hits a RBI-single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

    Associated Press

  • Second base umpire Mike Everitt ejects New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, left, from the game during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

    Associated Press

  • New York Yankees' Greg Bird, right, hits a two-RBI single as Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino, second from left, looks on during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

    Associated Press

 
By ADRY TORRES
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Masahiro Tanaka finally flourished under the sun, Starlin Castro had four hits and the New York Yankees took advantage of a record five errors by the Seattle Mariners in the first inning on the way to a 10-1 victory Sunday.

Mariners shortstop Jean Segura committed three early miscues - two on one play. Third baseman Kyle Seager and left fielder Ben Gamel also botched balls as the Yankees scored six runs, one earned, in the first inning against starter Andrew Albers.

That made it an unusually easy afternoon for Tanaka (10-10), who entered 0-6 with an 11.81 ERA in seven starts during the day this season. He struck out 10 and walked one in his 100th major league start. The right-hander has won both outings since a brief stint on the disabled list due to shoulder inflammation, pitching seven innings each time.

