Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 8/27/2017 7:00 AM

Police arrest 2nd man in Buckingham Palace terror incident

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A police cordon outside Buckingham Palace where a man has been arrested after an incident, in London, Friday Aug. 25, 2017. A man armed with a knife was detained outside Londonâs Buckingham Palace Friday evening, and two police officers were injured while arresting him, police said. (Lauren Hurley/PA via AP)

    A police cordon outside Buckingham Palace where a man has been arrested after an incident, in London, Friday Aug. 25, 2017. A man armed with a knife was detained outside Londonâs Buckingham Palace Friday evening, and two police officers were injured while arresting him, police said. (Lauren Hurley/PA via AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LONDON -- Police detectives investigating what they called a terrorist incident near Buckingham Palace in London on Friday night have arrested a second man in the British capital.

Scotland Yard said the 30-year-old suspect was detained Sunday on suspicion of involvement in terrorism. He was taken into custody and officers are carrying out searches in west London as part of the probe.

Three police officers were slightly injured Friday night as they arrested a 26-year-old man who drove up to a police van in a restricted area outside Buckingham Palace then reached for a 4-foot (1.2-meter) sword. The suspect repeatedly shouted "Allahu akbar!" ("God is great" in Arabic).

No others apart from the man and the officers were injured in the incident.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account