Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 8/27/2017 7:00 AM

German woman dies, raises death toll to 16 in Spain attacks

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Spain's King Felipe, centre, Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, 3rd left and Catalonia regional President Carles Puigdemont, 4th from right and other politicians take part in a demonstration condemning the attacks that killed 15 people last week in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks on Aug. 17-18 in Barcelona and Cambrils that also left more than 120 injured. Eight suspects are dead and four more under investigation, two of them in jail.

    Spain's King Felipe, centre, Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, 3rd left and Catalonia regional President Carles Puigdemont, 4th from right and other politicians take part in a demonstration condemning the attacks that killed 15 people last week in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks on Aug. 17-18 in Barcelona and Cambrils that also left more than 120 injured. Eight suspects are dead and four more under investigation, two of them in jail.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MADRID -- Health authorities in Catalonia say a 51-year-old German woman has died from injuries suffered in the Aug. 17 attack in Barcelona, raising the death toll in attacks there and the nearby coastal town of Cambrils to 16.

The woman died Sunday in the intensive care unit of Barcelona's Hospital del Mar, according to the regional health department.

With that, authorities are raising to 14 the death toll in the van attack in Barcelona's popular Las Ramblas boulevard. Another man was stabbed to death in a carjacking as the van driver made his getaway, and a woman died in an Aug. 18 attack in Cambrils.

More than 120 people were wounded. Authorities say 24 remain hospitalized, five in critical condition.

Some 500,000 people marched Saturday in Barcelona to condemn the attacks.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account