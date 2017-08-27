Guatemala president expels UN anti-corruption chief

Ivan Velasquez, commissioner of the United Nations International Commission Against Impunity, listens to a question during a press conference in Guatemala City, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Velasquez and Guatemala's attorney general are calling for the removal of President Jimmy Morales' political immunity to investigate him for illicit electoral financing. Associated Press

A man holds up a campaign poster of Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales during a gathering to show support for the Commissioner of the United Nations International Commission Against Impunity, Ivan Velasquez in Guatemala City, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Velasquez and Guatemala's attorney general are calling for the removal of Morales' political immunity to investigate him for illicit electoral financing. Associated Press

GUATEMALA CITY -- Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales is expelling the head of a U.N. anti-corruption commission that is investigating the president's campaign financing.

A video posted Sunday on the government's Twitter site shows Morales declaring Ivan Velasquez "non grata" and ordering him to leave the country immediately.

The commission was created 10 years ago to fight corruption in the country and it has been key to prosecuting senior government figures, including past President Otto Perez Molina and former Vice President Roxana Baldeta, who are both imprisoned.

The commission and prosecutors are now questioning financing of Morales' 2015 campaign.