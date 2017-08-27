Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 8/27/2017 9:33 AM

Illinois mental health clinic aims to provide better care

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A clinic in central Illinois is working to provide better basic health care for people who suffer from mental illnesses.


The State Journal-Register reports that the Integrated Wellness Clinic in Springfield is operated by the Memorial Behavioral Health in partnership with Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.

The president of Memorial Behavioral Health, Jan Gambach, says the clinic is aiming to help its patients live longer, healthier lives and save on health care costs.

Mark Moranville is the health care integration project manager for Memorial Behavioral Health. He says people who suffer mental illness on average die 25 years sooner than people without mental illness, because of chronic non-mental illnesses that go undetected or untreated for years.

The clinic has treated nearly 700 patients since opening last year.

.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account