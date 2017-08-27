Lovato wears black lace, Paris Jackson peekaboo Dior at VMAs

hello

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Jeremy Scott arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Kendrick Lamar, left, DJ Khaled and his son Asahd Tuck arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Teyana Taylor, left, Iman Shumpert, right, and their daughter Iman arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Young M.A arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Jared Leto arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Paris Jackson arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Katy Perry arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Demi Lovato arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Demi Lovato rocked black lace from Zuhair Murad and Paris Jackson strutted in sheer Dior on Sunday during one of fashion's most out-there red carpet events, the MTV Video Music Awards.

Host Katy Perry showed up in a one-shoulder white look during the pre-show, one of many outfits for her through the night. Lorde went for a classic look, a feathered mauve Monique Lhuillier gown. DJ Khaled cradled his 10-month-old son - the baby dressed in a Gucci suit, as he was interviewed on MTV. Pink wore a three-piece tailored men suit and Nicki Minaj left absolutely nothing to the imagination in a shiny bright pink pantsuit that hugged all of her.

The MTV VMAs are taking place at the Forum in Inglewood, California.