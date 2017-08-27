Breaking News Bar
 
Lovato wears black lace, Paris Jackson peekaboo Dior at VMAs

  • Demi Lovato arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

    Associated Press

  • Katy Perry arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    Associated Press

  • Paris Jackson arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    Associated Press

  • Jared Leto arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

    Associated Press

  • Young M.A arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    Associated Press

  • Teyana Taylor, left, Iman Shumpert, right, and their daughter Iman arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

    Associated Press

  • Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    Associated Press

  • Kendrick Lamar, left, DJ Khaled and his son Asahd Tuck arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

    Associated Press

  • Jeremy Scott arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    Associated Press

  • Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

    Associated Press

 
By LEANNE ITALIE
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Demi Lovato rocked black lace from Zuhair Murad and Paris Jackson strutted in sheer Dior on Sunday during one of fashion's most out-there red carpet events, the MTV Video Music Awards.

Host Katy Perry showed up in a one-shoulder white look during the pre-show, one of many outfits for her through the night. Lorde went for a classic look, a feathered mauve Monique Lhuillier gown. DJ Khaled cradled his 10-month-old son - the baby dressed in a Gucci suit, as he was interviewed on MTV. Pink wore a three-piece tailored men suit and Nicki Minaj left absolutely nothing to the imagination in a shiny bright pink pantsuit that hugged all of her.

The MTV VMAs are taking place at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

