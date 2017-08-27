Lovato wears black lace, Paris Jackson peekaboo Dior at VMAs

NEW YORK -- Demi Lovato rocked black lace from Zuhair Murad and Paris Jackson strutted in sheer Dior on Sunday during one of fashion's most out-there red carpet events, the MTV Video Music Awards.
Host Katy Perry showed up in a one-shoulder white look during the pre-show, one of many outfits for her through the night. Lorde went for a classic look, a feathered mauve Monique Lhuillier gown. DJ Khaled cradled his 10-month-old son - the baby dressed in a Gucci suit, as he was interviewed on MTV. Pink wore a three-piece tailored men suit and Nicki Minaj left absolutely nothing to the imagination in a shiny bright pink pantsuit that hugged all of her.
The MTV VMAs are taking place at the Forum in Inglewood, California.