updated: 8/27/2017 10:28 PM

Security high before Indian court sentences guru for rapes

Associated Press
NEW DELHI -- A curfew is in place in a north Indian town where a spiritual guru who was convicted of rape last week is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

A judge will travel to the prison in Rohtak town where the bling-loving guru, who calls himself Dr. Saint Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim Ji Insan, has been held since being convicted Friday. The conviction had sparked violent protests by his followers that left at least 38 people dead.

Trains and buses leading to Rohtak have been cancelled to prevent his supporters from gathering there. Local police said several layers of security were in place around the prison and government troops had permission to use firearms if violence erupted.

The guru faces seven years to life in prison.

