8/26/2017

AP source: Jaguars name Blake Bortles starting QB

  • Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) throws a pass to tight end Ben Koyack (83) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla.

By MARK LONG
Associated Press
 
 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A person familiar with the decision says Blake Bortles is getting another shot as Jacksonville's starting quarterback.

The person says coach Doug Marrone broke the news to Bortles on Saturday, and was expected to publicly address his decision after practice. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not formally announced the move.

The outcome ends a quarterback competition that lasted a little more than a week.

Marrone opened the job after Bortles turned in a flat performance against Tampa Bay in the preseason. The coach implored Bortles and veteran Chad Henne to "go out there and take it."

Bortles presumably did enough in Thursday's exhibition loss to Carolina to keep the starting job he's had the last three years. The third overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft will make his 46th consecutive start when the Jaguars open the season Sept. 10 at Houston.

