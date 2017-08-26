Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 8/26/2017 10:01 AM

Bundesliga: Neuer eases back into action in Bayern win

  • Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his second goal during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich in Bremen, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. (Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP) via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Munich's Robert Lewandowski, left, celebrates with Thiago after scoring during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich in Bremen, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. (Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP) via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Bremen's Thomas Delaney, right, challenges for the ball with Munich's Franck Ribery during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich in Bremen, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. (Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP) via AP)

    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BERLIN -- Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer had an easy return to action as his Bayern Munich won at Werder Bremen 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski scored both late goals in three minutes to help Bayern to a 16th successive win over Bremen.

It was Neuer's first match since breaking his foot against Real Madrid in April, and the 'keeper was never really troubled.

Bayern's dominance finally paid off in the 72nd minute. Substitute Kingsley Coman did well on the right before rolling the ball across for Lewandowski to back-heel in for a cheeky finish.

Lewandowski's second shortly after came from a shot which flew between the legs of Bremen defender Robert Bauer and goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka.

Bayern has won both of its opening league fixtures, while Bremem has lost both.

