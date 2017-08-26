Video limitations clear but Juventus beats Genoa 4-2

hello

Benevento goalkeeper Vid Belec clears the ball during a Serie A soccer match between Benevento and Bologna, in Benevento, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. (Mario Taddeo/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Bologna's Godfred Donsah, right, takes on Benevento's Marco D'Alessandro, during a Serie A soccer match between Benevento and Bologna, in Benevento, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. (Mario Taddeo/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Juventus' Miralem Pjanic walks on the pitch as Genoa players celebrate in background, after scoring an own goal during a Serie A soccer match between Genoa and Juventus, at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. (Simone Arveda/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Genoa players celebrate after Juventus' Miralem Pjanic scored an own goal, during a Serie A soccer match between Genoa and Juventus, at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. (Simone Arveda/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri gestures during a Serie A soccer match between Genoa and Juventus, at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. (Simone Arveda/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring , during a Serie A soccer match between Genoa and Juventus, at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. (Simone Arveda/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring , during a Serie A soccer match between Genoa and Juventus, at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. (Simone Arveda/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

MILAN -- The limitations of video review were obvious at Genoa, where Juventus fought back from two goals down to win 4-2 in Serie A on Saturday thanks to a hat trick from Paulo Dybala.

Video review (VAR) was used twice in the first half, to give both sides a penalty. However, Genoa forward Andrej Galabinov was offside before he was fouled by Daniele Rugani, while there were also grumbles about Juve's spot kick.

Meanwhile, Benevento thought it picked up a first ever point in Serie A but the VAR ruled out what would have been a stoppage-time equalizer and it lost to Bologna 1-0.

In a frantic start, Genoa took the lead against Juventus inside 20 seconds when Miralem Pjanic inadvertently turned Goran Pandev's cross into his own net.

Galabinov doubled Genoa's lead six minutes later from the spot after his ankle was clipped by Rugani. It was the second penalty awarded against Juventus by video review in as many matches.

Dybala, who scored in Juve's opening win at Cagliari last weekend, halved the deficit in the 14th minute when he fired Pjanic's pullback into the top left corner.

And Juventus leveled in first-half stoppage time through a penalty of its own, which Dybala drove emphatically into the roof of the net after Mario Mandzukic kicked the ball onto Darko Lazovic's hand from close range.

Juan Cuadrado had a poor match, but gave Juventus the lead shortly after the hour mark. The Colombia winger chested down Mandzukic's pass, turned Diego Laxalt and placed the ball into the far top corner.

Dybala sealed the result in stoppage time with an accurate shot into the near corner for his first hat trick for Juventus.

Inter Milan and Roma will also be looking for their second win of the fledgling season when they play each other later in the Italian capital, with Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti facing his former side for the first time since his departure at the end of last season.

NO HISTORIC POINT

Benevento's Stadio Ciro Vigorito was hosting its first top-flight match and the home fans went crazy when Fabio Lucioni fired in a rebound from practically on the goal-line, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

The final decision was made by the fourth referee Daniele Chiffi, who took the place of injured referee Gianpaolo Calvarese late on.

There were more than 10 minutes of stoppage time because of the injury and consultation with the VAR.

Godfred Donsah gave Bologna the lead with a fantastic solo effort which he started in his own half.