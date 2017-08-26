Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON -- Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" - To be announced.

NBC's "Meet the Press" - Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio.

CBS' "Face the Nation" - Tom Bossert, homeland security adviser; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Tom Donilon, former national security adviser; retired Adm. James Winnefeld.

CNN's "State of the Union" - Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator William "Brock" Long; Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va.

"Fox News Sunday" - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson; Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas.