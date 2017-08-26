Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/26/2017 12:55 PM

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" - To be announced.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" - Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" - Tom Bossert, homeland security adviser; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Tom Donilon, former national security adviser; retired Adm. James Winnefeld.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" - Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator William "Brock" Long; Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va.

___

"Fox News Sunday" - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson; Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account