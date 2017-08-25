Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 8/25/2017 5:38 PM

Patriots WR Julian Edelman lips off field, later carted off

  • New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) breaks downfield as Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) and cornerback Darius Slay (23) give chase during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit.

    Associated Press

  • New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24), pulls in a 32-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit.

    Associated Press

  • New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leads the team onto the field for an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit.

    Associated Press

 
By LARRY LAGE
Associated Press
 
 

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman limped off the field, trying to keep weight off his injured right knee, after making a catch on the game-opening possession against the Detroit Lions.

Edelman had three receptions for 52 yards in a four-play stretch and was hurt on the last one as he was tackled by safety Tavon Wilson, a former teammate, on Friday night.

Edelman was evaluated by New England's medical staff behind the team's bench in a blue tent. Brady went inside the temporary structure after ending the drive with his first of two touchdown passes to Chris Hogan. Shortly after the quarterback left the tent, Edelman emerged and was taken to the locker room in a cart.

