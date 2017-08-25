Khris Davis homers twice to power Athletics past Rangers 3-1

Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis, right, passes Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos after hitting a home run off Rangers' Nick Martinez during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Texas Rangers pitcher Nick Martinez, right, waits for Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis to run the bases on a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Socks worn by Texas Rangers' Rougned Odor are seen in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics pitcher Kendall Graveman works against the Texas Ranger during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Texas Rangers pitcher Nick Martinez works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis, right, is congratulated by third base coach Steve Scarsone (15) after hitting a home run off Texas Rangers' Nick Martinez during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis swings for a home run off Texas Rangers' Nick Martinez during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Khris Davis hit a go-ahead homer leading off the seventh after his tying solo shot in the fourth, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Friday night.

Kendall Graveman (4-4) struck out six and didn't walk a batter in seven innings, improving to 3-0 at home in his fifth start back from a stint on the disabled list. He allowed one run and nine hits.

Davis notched his 15th career multihomer game and fourth this season with Nos. 35 and 36 of the year, then Matt Chapman added an RBI single insurance run in the seventh.

Adrian Beltre hit an RBI single in the first before Davis' one-out drive in the fourth tied it.

Blake Treinen - Oakland's second reliever following a scoreless inning by Chris Hatcher - finished the 2-hour, 26-minute game for his sixth save since coming to the A's in a July 16 trade with the Nationals.

Right-hander Nick Martinez (3-5), called up from Triple-A Round Rock to make the start, struck out seven with two walks in seven innings and allowed three runs and four hits.

This marked the AL West clubs' first meeting since the Rangers swept a three-game series at home from May 12-14 and the initial meeting of 10 remaining games between the teams. That includes two of the season's final three series and a four-game set to conclude the year.

ECK'S GATE

Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley now has "Dennis Eckersley Gate" named for him at the D gate on the Coliseum's third-base line, where he was honored before the game.

Former teammate Rickey Henderson was on hand at "Rickey Henderson Field" for the occasion.

"It's not like I'm sitting here digging myself," Eckersley said in the dugout afterward. "It's a really neat thing. Most people don't get that to happen to them."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: Manager Jeff Banister wasn't sure yet whether CF Carlos Gomez would be activated from the DL on Saturday when eligible. Gomez had a cyst removed behind his left shoulder and has been sidelined since Aug. 16.

Athletics: The A's placed RHP Paul Blackburn on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 23 with a bruised right hand after he was hit by a comebacker from Baltimore's Trey Mancini leading off the fifth inning Tuesday after working four scoreless innings. "Just not responding well enough for him to throw a bullpen and then make his start," manager Bob Melvin said. "The prudent thing to do is back date him a couple days whatever it was, put him on the DL and hopefully he recovers in time to make his start soon thereafter when he would come off." ... Oakland recalled RHP Michael Brady and OF Mark Canha from Triple-A Nashville. Canha was set to start in CF on Saturday. ... The hope is that Jake Smolinski, rehabbing after missing the entire season recovering from right shoulder surgery, still could play in the outfield come September. "It just depends on whether or not he can do it. Right now he's throwing OK, I don't think he feels great as far as his throwing," Melvin said. "I think he's out to 105 at times maybe not responding as quickly as he had wanted to. But we'll see, we're still not sure if he's going to be able to play the outfield yet in September. We're forecasting him to but I'm not sure what the timetable would be."

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Cole Hamels (9-1, 3.42 ERA) tries to win his fifth straight start and sixth consecutive decision - and five straight winning outings would be his most since six in a row from Sept. 19, 2015-April 9, 2016.

Athletics: LHP Sean Manaea (8-8, 4.58) is 0-3 with an 8.17 ERA over his past six starts but Melvin opted to let him pitch through the struggles.

