Texas prepares as Harvey strengthens to Category 2 storm

Mauro Eligio boards up his home on the Southside of Corpus Christi, Texas, on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in preparation of Hurricane Harvey. (Rachel Denny Clow/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

Residents fill sand bags as they prepare for Hurricane Harvey, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Two counties have ordered mandatory evacuations as Hurricane Harvey gathers strength as it drifts toward the Texas Gulf Coast.

A map of the Texas Coast is projected on a screen as Deb Nowinski, a disability integration coordinator, gives information to a caller regarding the approach of Hurricane Harvey at the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management Emergency Operations Center in Dickinson, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

Michael Lambert, the emergency operations center controller at the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management, looks at a bank of monitors in center in Dickinson, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

Mauro Eligio, left, gets help boarding up his home from his neighbor Chris Baker on the Southside of Corpus Christi, Texas on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in advance of Hurricane Harvey. (Rachel Denny Clow/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

James Redford carries a sheet of plywood as he helps board up windows in preparation for Hurricane Harvey, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Two counties have ordered mandatory evacuations as Hurricane Harvey gathers strength as it drifts toward the Texas Gulf Coast.

Whataburger by the Bay in Corpus Christi, Texas, is boarded up on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in preparation for Hurricane Harvey. (Rachel Denny Clow/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

Stripes store workers board up windows in preparation for Hurricane Harvey, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Two counties have ordered mandatory evacuations as Hurricane Harvey gathers strength as it drifts toward the Texas Gulf Coast.

Stripes workers board up windows in preparation for Hurricane Harvey, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Shoppers pass empty shelves along the bottled water aisle in a Houston grocery store as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Harvey is forecast to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall along the middle Texas coastline.

Palmer Simpson loads suitcases into his truck as he prepares to evacuate his home in Port Aransas, Texas, ahead of Hurricane Harvey on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

Aaron Berg fills up a gas can and his portable generator Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Houston as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey is forecast to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall along the middle Texas coastline.

