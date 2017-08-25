Breaking News Bar
 
The Latest: Myanmar says death toll in attacks now 25

Associated Press
YANGON, Myanmar -- The Latest on militant attacks on security forces in Myanmar (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

The office of Myanmar's leader says the death toll in militant attacks on several police and border outposts in a troubled western state has risen to 25.

Leader Aung San Suu Kyi's office posted on Facebook that eight police officers and one immigration officer had been killed and police had also recovered 16 militants' bodies.

The update Friday afternoon also said some weapons had been taken from the police in the attacks.

Suu Kyi's office said earlier that the attacks were intended to coincide with the release of a report from the Rakhine Advisory Commission. On Thursday it recommended improvements to economic development and social justice in Rakhine state to resolve communal violence between Buddhists and the Rohingya Muslim minority.

