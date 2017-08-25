MOGADISHU, Somalia -- Somalia official says 10 civilians killed in joint raid by foreign, Somali forces.
updated: 8/25/2017 8:29 AM
Somalia official says 10 civilians killed in joint raid by foreign, Somali forces
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Nation/World
- Associated Press
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.