National security aide Sebastian Gorka leaves White House

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017 file photo, deputy assistant to President Trump, Sebastian Gorka, talks with people in the Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington during a ceremony commemorating Israeli Independence Day. White House national security aide Sebastian Gorka tells The Associated Press he has resigned from his position, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Another aide to President Donald Trump has left the White House.

National security aide Sebastian Gorka says he has resigned. For its part, the White House says Gorka didn't resign but no longer works there.

An ally of former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, Gorka took a hard-line view on immigration and terrorism that led to discord inside and outside the White House.

Gorka was a former editor for the conservative Breitbart News website. He joined the administration as a counterterrorism adviser, but he operated outside of the National Security Council and his exact responsibilities were not clearly outlined.

The administration has seen a number of high-profile exits in recent months, including Trump's first press secretary, Sean Spicer, and his first chief of staff, Reince Priebus.