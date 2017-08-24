Coming full circle for balladeer Sam Beam

NEW YORK -- Songwriter Sam Beam prefers to think of his career direction less as looking back and more as going full circle.
The man who records under the stage name Iron & Wine has made a disc that hearkens back to the lovely acoustic style of his early music, and returns him to the Sub Pop label where he made his start. But he said he couldn't have done it without exploring other sounds and styles over the past decade.
The album "Beast Epic" is out Friday and much anticipated in the indie rock world. Many dates in his fall theater tour are already sold out.
Beam said the disc is about people who persevere despite getting knocked around in life.