updated: 8/23/2017 10:49 PM

Valeri sets records, leads Timbers to 2-1 win over Rapids

  • Portland Timbers' Diego Valeri (8) celebrates a goal against the Colorado Rapids during an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Portland, Ore. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Portland Timbers' Darren Mattocks (11) works against Colorado Rapids' Kortne Ford during an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Portland, Ore. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Portland Timbers' Sebastian Blanco calls for a foul, during the team's MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Portland, Ore. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Colorado Rapids goalie Tim Howard gestures during the team's MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Portland, Ore. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Portland Timbers' Diego Valeri, left, tries to head the ball on to a teammate as Colorado Rapids' Eric Miller (3) defends during an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Portland, Ore. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)

    Associated Press

 
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Diego Valeri broke Portland's career goals record and set another team mark by scoring in his fifth straight game, leading the Timbers to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night.

Valeri opened the scoring in the 21st minute, heading a left-wing cross from Vytautas Andriuskevicius past goalkeeper Tim Howard. Valeri broke a tie with teammate Fanendo Adi for the club record with 52 goals with his career-high 15th of the season.

Portland (11-9-7) made it 2-0 two minutes later when Darlington Nagbe received a pass from Andriuskevicius just inside the penalty area, turned and chipped a floating shot over Howard and into the top right corner for his third goal of the season.

Colorado (6-14-4) scored in the 28th minute. Mohammed Saeid intercepted Portland defender Lawrence Olum's pass, dribbled toward the penalty area, and sent a rolling shot from the top of the area past goalkeeper Jeff Attinella for his first goal this year.

The Timbers had an opportunity to restore the two-goal lead almost immediately. Video review ruled that Rapids defender Mike da Fonte pulled down Valeri down in the penalty area, giving Portland a penalty kick, but David Guzman pulled his shot wide of the post. Guzman also received a yellow card in the 73rd minute, and will have to sit out Sunday against Seattle.

Portland has won four of its last six to move into a tie for second place in the Western Conference with Sporting Kansas City, a point behind Seattle. Colorado is winless in its last seven and has lost both games with interim head coach Steve Cooke in charge. Cooke took over for Pablo Mastroeni on Aug. 19.

