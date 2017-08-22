Breaking News Bar
 
India's top court: Instant divorce among Muslims unlawful

Associated Press
NEW DELHI -- India's Supreme Court says the Muslim practice that allows men to instantly divorce their wives is unconstitutional and requested the government legislate an end to the practice.

The bench comprised of five senior judges of different faiths deliberated for three months before issuing its order Tuesday. The order comes in response to petitions from seven Muslim women who had been divorced through triple talaq.

The government must now amend the sections of India's Muslim personal law that allows the practice known as triple talaq.

More than 20 Muslim countries, including neighboring Pakistan and Bangladesh, have banned the practice. But in India, the practice has continued with the protection of laws that allow Muslim, Christian and Hindu communities to follow religious law in matters like marriage.

