posted: 8/22/2017 7:00 AM

Disabled people protest in Romania, say govt endangers jobs

Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania -- Disabled people - some in wheelchairs, others with crutches - have protested outside Romania's labor ministry against a measure they say could leave them jobless.

About 200 protesters carried banners Tuesday in Bucharest saying "We want to work, not beg!"

They were angry at a government emergency decree that means companies with more than 50 employees no longer have to hire a certain number of disabled people or use a department that hires special-needs personnel.

A federation that represents non-governmental social services said the decree, which takes effect Sept. 1, could lead to 2,000 disabled people losing their jobs. The federation said "we refuse to be considered invisible and unimportant and to ... obey decrees that can change our lives with a single signature."

