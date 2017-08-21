Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 8/21/2017 10:18 AM

No. 25 Tennessee loses WR Josh Smith to injured collarbone

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee wide receiver Josh Smith is expected to miss the start of the season after injuring his collarbone.

Volunteers coach Butch Jones said Monday there's no timetable on Smith's potential return but added that he anticipates the fifth-year senior will miss at least Tennessee's first game.

The 25th-ranked Vols open the season Sept. 4 against Georgia Tech at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Smith has dealt with injuries throughout his career. He played just three games in 2014 before an ankle injury forced him to redshirt. He missed one game last year with an ankle injury and had groin surgery during the offseason.

He started six games last season and caught 13 passes for 97 yards and one touchdown. He has 58 career catches for 721 yards and five touchdowns.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

