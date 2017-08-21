Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 8/21/2017 2:57 PM

Late Sterling goal earns Man City 1-1 draw vs Everton in EPL

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Manchester City's Kyle Walker, top, is tackled by Everton's Leighton Baines during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

    Manchester City's Kyle Walker, top, is tackled by Everton's Leighton Baines during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, 2nd right, and Manchester City's Kyle Walker, right, talk to the fourth official after Walker was shown a red card, sent off during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, 2nd right, and Manchester City's Kyle Walker, right, talk to the fourth official after Walker was shown a red card, sent off during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Everton's Wayne Rooney, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

    Everton's Wayne Rooney, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
By STEVE DOUGLAS
Associated Press
 
 

MANCHESTER, England -- Raheem Sterling scored an 82nd-minute equalizer as Manchester City fought back while playing with 10 men for more than half the game to draw with Everton 1-1 in the English Premier League on Monday.

The substitute's fierce volley canceled out a 35th-minute opener by Wayne Rooney, who was jeered relentlessly by City's fans owing to his Manchester United connections. It was Rooney's 200th Premier League goal, and second in two league games since returning to his boyhood team this summer.

City right back Kyle Walker was sent off on the stroke of halftime after collecting two bookings in the space of two minutes, his second for backing into right back Mason Holgate using his elbow.

Everton also finished the game with 10 men when midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin was red-carded in the 88th for his second booking.

The draw left both teams on four points from two matches.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account