Polanco hits 3-run HR in both games, Twins split with WSox

Minnesota Twins player Ervin Santana along with other members of the team watch the solar eclipse before a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Members of Minnesota Twins watch the solar eclipse before a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Minnesota Twins players Ehire Adrianza front, and Ervin Santana back, along with other members of the team watch the solar eclipse before a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Minnesota Twins' Eduardo Escobar watches his RBI single during the first inning of game one of a baseball double header against the Chicago White Sox Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Minnesota Twins starter Tim Melville delivers a pitch during the first inning of game one of a baseball double header against the Chicago White Sox Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia watches his two RBI single during the first inning of game one of a baseball double header against the Minnesota Twins Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez watches his three-run home run during the fourth inning of game one of a baseball double header against the Minnesota Twins Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starter Carlos Rodon delivers a pitch during the first inning of game one of a baseball double header against the Minnesota Twins Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Jorge Polanco hit his second three-run homer of the day as the Minnesota Twins scored six times in the second inning and routed the Chicago White Sox 10-2 to split a doubleheader Monday night.

Brian Dozier added a three-run drive off Carson Fulmer during the rally, and Minnesota bounced back from a 7-6 loss in the opener.

Twins starter Dillon Gee (1-0) retired the first 12 Chicago batters before rookie Nicky Delmonico homered leading off the fifth. Gee allowed only two hits and walked none through six innings while striking out four.

Adam Engel hit a solo shot in the ninth off Tyler Duffey, who followed Gee with three innings to earn his first save.

Polanco, who has five homers, hit a three-run homer off Derek Holland in the eighth inning of the opener to cut Minnesota's deficit to 7-6. In homering for the first time in back-to-back games, Polanco did it in consecutive at-bats.