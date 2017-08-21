The Latest: McCain collision occurred in busy shipping lane

FILE - In this July 14, 1961, file photo, then Lt. John S. McCain III, left, and his parents, Rear Adm. John S. McCain Jr. and Roberta Wright McCain take part in the ceremony to commission McCain Field, the U.S. Navy training base in Meridian, Miss., named in honor of Adm. John S. McCain, in photo at top, respectively grandfather and father to the two McCains. Ten U.S. sailors are missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and a tanker early Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, east of Singapore, the second accident involving a ship from the Navy's 7th Fleet in the Pacific in two months. The 154-meter (505-foot) McCain is named after U.S. Sen. John McCain's father and grandfather, who were both U.S. admirals. Associated Press

In this photo released by the Royal Malaysian Navy, the U.S guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain is seen after a collision, off Johor, Malaysia, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. A number of U.S. sailors were missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and a tanker early Monday east of Singapore, the second accident involving a ship from the Navy's 7th Fleet in the Pacific in two months. (Royal Malaysian Navy via AP) Associated Press

In this Jan. 22, 2017, photo provided by U.S. Navy, the USS John S. McCain conducts a patrol in the South China Sea while supporting security efforts in the region. The guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant ship on Monday, Aug. 21, in waters east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca. (James Vazquez/U.S. Navy via AP) Associated Press

SINGAPORE -- The Latest on collision between the USS John S. McCain guided missile destroyer and an oil tanker east of Singapore (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

The chief of Malaysia's Maritime Enforcement Agency says the collision between an oil tanker and the USS John S. McCain guided missile destroyer early Monday occurred at the start of a designated sea lane for ships sailing into the Singapore Strait, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

Zulkifli Abu Bakar said the incident occurred 4.5 nautical miles (8.3 kilometers) from Malaysia's coast. He said a Malaysian warship was in the area monitoring the cleanup of an oil spill from an unrelated collision of two merchant ships and was contacted by the McCain.

Ten U.S. sailors are missing and four were hospitalized in Singapore with injuries.

Both Malaysia and Singapore say the accident happened in their waters, likely reflecting a dispute about ownership of some rocky outcrops in the area.

"It happened in Malaysian territorial waters, specifically in Teluk Ramunia waters," Zulkifli said. "For this moment, we shouldn't argue about whose waters. Most important thing is we focus on the search and rescue."

He refused to speculate on the cause of the collision.

___

3:17 p.m.

The U.S. Navy says the USS John S. McCain has arrived at Singapore's naval base with "significant damage" to its hull after a collision early Monday between it and an oil tanker.

The 7th Fleet says in a statement that damage to the guided missile destroyer's hull flooded nearby compartments including crew berths, machinery and communications rooms.

It says damage control efforts prevented further flooding.

Ten sailors are missing and four were hospitalized in Singapore with injuries after being evacuated by helicopter.

A multinational search and rescue effort involving Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the U.S. is underway.