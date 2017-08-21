Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/21/2017 8:26 AM

Migrant family in Germany names daughter after Angela Merkel

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during an election campaign event in Annaberg-Buchholz, eastern Germany. German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday Aug. 20, 2017 stood by her decision to open Germany's borders to hundreds of thousands of refugees two years ago, a move she has previously defended as a necessary response to a humanitarian emergency. Asked during a pre-election television event with voters whether she would do things differently if faced with the same situation, Merkel said in retrospect, "I still think my decision was right." (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)

    In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during an election campaign event in Annaberg-Buchholz, eastern Germany. German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday Aug. 20, 2017 stood by her decision to open Germany's borders to hundreds of thousands of refugees two years ago, a move she has previously defended as a necessary response to a humanitarian emergency. Asked during a pre-election television event with voters whether she would do things differently if faced with the same situation, Merkel said in retrospect, "I still think my decision was right." (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BERLIN -- Meet one of Germany's newest residents: Angela Merkel Muhammed.

The little girl was born last week to a migrant couple who fled Syria's bloody war and decided to name her in honor of the 63-year-old German chancellor whose policies allowed them to start a new life in 2015.

The St. Franziskus Hospital in the western city of Muenster told the dpa news agency Monday that the little girl's first name is Angela, her middle name is Merkel, and last name is their family name of Muhammed.

But she's not the first new Angela Merkel. Dpa reports another baby was given the chancellor's name by a family seeking asylum in the city of Duisburg in 2015.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account