updated: 8/21/2017 5:29 PM

Feds say brake problems preceded derailment in Pennsylvania

By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press
 
 

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Federal investigators say crews encountered air brake problems before a freight train derailed in Pennsylvania earlier this month, causing hazardous material to ignite and forcing residents from their homes.

The National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report issued Monday says a crew stopped the CSX Transportation train before the Aug. 2 wreck, applied 58 hand brakes and recharged the air brakes.

The report says that after their shift was over, a second crew thought the train might still have air brake problems and kept the hand brakes on but wasn't able to move the train down a hill near the borough of Hyndman.

The report says the engineer switched from locomotive power to dynamic braking three times before one car derailed nearly 2 miles (3 kilometers) before the larger derailment and fire.

