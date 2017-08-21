Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 8/21/2017 8:12 AM

Grain lower, livestock mixed

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept delivery was lower 3.40 cents at $4.1240 a bushel; Sept corn was down 3.60 cents at $3.4820 a bushel; Sept oats lost 1.60 cents at $2.53 a bushel while Sept soybeans was down 6.20 cents to $9.3120 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was .08 cent lower at $1.0630 a pound; August feeder cattle lost .33 cent at $1.4018 a pound; October lean hogs was .73 cent lower at $.6540 a pound.

