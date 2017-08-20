Boldin abruptly retires 2 weeks after signing with Bills

hello

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Anquan Boldin abruptly announced his retirement just under two weeks after signing with the Buffalo Bills.

General manager Brandon Beane made it official Sunday night by saying the team respects Boldin's decision to retire. Boldin's decision came as a complete surprise especially after he talked about building on his legacy entering his 15th season and serving as a mentor for Buffalo's young group of receivers.

The Bills, however, aren't the same team since. Buffalo traded its top receiving threat in Sammy Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams as part of two blockbuster deals Aug. 11. In a separate trade, the Bills acquired receiver Jordan Matthews from Philadelphia.

Boldin was the NFL's 2015 Walter Payton Man of the Year winner and ranks in the top four among active receivers with 1,076 catches, 13,779 yards receiving and 82 touchdowns receiving.

Boldin appeared in just one preseason game for Buffalo, and finished with one catch for 5 yards in a 20-16 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday night.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL