Dempsey's last-second PK lifts Sounders past Minnesota, 2-1

hello

Seattle Sounders' Christian Roldan, left, challenges a Minnesota United player for the ball during an MLS soccer match Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Seattle. (Bettina Hansen/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Seattle Sounders defender Chad Marshall scores on a header after a free kick by midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro in the first half against Minnesota United during an MLS soccer match Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Seattle. (Bettina Hansen/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Minnesota United forward Abu Danladi fouls Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei and gets a yellow card during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Seattle. (Bettina Hansen/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Minnesota United defender Jermaine Taylor commits a handball in the box to award the Sounders a penalty kick in stoppage time, on which Seattle Sounders' Clint Dempsey scored, to give the Sounders a 2-1 win in an MLS soccer match Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Seattle. (Bettina Hansen/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

SEATTLE -- Clint Dempsey converted a penalty kick in the final seconds of stoppage time on Sunday night, lifting the Seattle Sounders to a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United.

A corner kick by Seattle's Joevin Jones floated into the penalty area, and Minnesota's Jermaine Taylor was called for a hand ball in a scrum of players battling for possession. Dempsey stepped up and drilled his kick to the right side past Loons goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth in the fourth minute of stoppage.

Dempsey's goal was his 11th of the year.

Referee Ismail Elfath blew the final whistle as soon as Minnesota kicked off.

Chad Marshall also scored for the Sounders (11-7-7), who tied a club record by extending their unbeaten streak to nine games (6-0-3). The team had an identical 6-0-3 mark from May 28-July 16, 2011.

Seattle was forced to rally after its club-record shutout streak ended at 421 minutes on a goal by Minnesota's Ethan Finlay in the 21st minute.

The Loons (6-14-4, 22 points) are still looking for their first road win of the season. They are 0-8-2 away from Minneapolis.