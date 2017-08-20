Philippine churches to ring bells to protest drug killings

Protesters display placards during a rally to condemn the recent killings in President Rodirgo Duterte's renewed crackdown on drug offenders which also claimed the life of a minor Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Quezon city north of Manila, Philippines. President Rodrigo Duterte's renewed crackdown on drug offenders has resulted in some dozens of killings over the past three days alone. Associated Press

Saldy Delos Santos, father of Kian Loyd, a 17-year-old Grade 11 student, who was killed allegedly in a shootout with police, describes his son's killing at his wake in their house Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 in Caloocan city north of Manila, Philippines. The killing of Kian has sparked protests and condemnation from concerned citizens. Associated Press

Saldy Delos Santos, father of Kian Loyd, a 17-year-old Grade 11 student, who was killed allegedly in a shootout with police, comforts his son's girlfriend at his wake in their house Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 in Caloocan city north of Manila, Philippines. The killing of Kian has sparked protests and condemnation from concerned citizens. Associated Press

Jomari (only one name given), a neighbor and friend of slain Kian Loyd Delos Santos, refuses to leave the wake of his friend Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 in Caloocan city north of Manila, Philippines. Kian Loyd, a 17-year-old Grade 11 student, was killed on Wednesday allegedly in a shootout with police. The killing of Kian has sparked protests and condemnation from concerned citizens. Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines -- A leader of the dominant Roman Catholic Church in the Philippines has ordered bells to be tolled every night for three months in a northern region to raise alarm over a renewed police crackdown that has left more than 80 drug and crime suspects dead in just a week.

Archbishop Socrates Villegas says church bells will be rung for 15 minutes across his northern religious district starting Tuesday to rouse a citizenry "which has become a coward in expressing anger against evil."

The church move adds to a growing outcry after more than 80 suspects were gunned down by police in metropolitan Manila and nearby Bulacan province in just three days last week, the bloodiest under President Rodrigo Duterte's brutal crackdown.