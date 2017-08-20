Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 8/20/2017

Report: German writer wanted by Turkey released in Spain

  • FILE - In this March 8, 2017 file photo, Turkish born German writer, Doghan Akhanli attends a literature festival in Cologne, Germany. Germany's foreign minister is urging Spain not to extradite the German writer to Turkey after he was arrested on a Turkish warrant. Sigmar Gabriel called his Spanish counterpart Saturday Aug. 19, 2017 over the arrest of Doghan Akhanli while on holiday in Spain. Akhanli was born in Turkey but emigrated to Germany in 1991 after spending years in Turkish prison following the 1984 military coup in the country. (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP,file)

    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2011 file photo, Turkish born German writer Doghan Akhanli is photographed in Cologne, Germany. Germany's foreign minister is urging Spain not to extradite a German writer to Turkey after he was arrested on a Turkish warrant. Sigmar Gabriel called his Spanish counterpart Saturday Aug. 19, 2017 over the arrest of Doghan Akhanli while on holiday in Spain. Akhanli was born in Turkey but emigrated to Germany in 1991 after spending years in Turkish prison following the 1984 military coup in the country. (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP,file)

Associated Press
BERLIN -- German news agency dpa reports that a German writer detained in Spain on a Turkish warrant has been released from jail.

Dpa cited lawyer Ilias Uyar as saying Sunday that his client Dogan Akhanli had been ordered to stay in Madrid while Turkey's extradition request is considered.

Akhanli was arrested Saturday while on holiday in southern Spain. It wasn't immediately clear what Akhanli is accused of.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel called his Spanish counterpart Saturday urging him not to extradite Akhanli, who has German citizenship.

Akhanli emigrated to Germany in 1991 after spending years in a Turkish prison following the 1984 military coup in the country.

The German section of the writers' associated PEN said the arrest warrant against Akhanli was politically motivated.

