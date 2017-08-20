Sierra Leone churches hold services for mudslide victims

Volunteers handle a coffin during a mass funeral for victims of heavy flooding and mudslides in Regent at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. The government has begun burying the hundreds of people killed earlier this week in mudslides in Sierra Leone's capital, and it warned Thursday of new danger from a large crack that has opened on a mountainside where residents were told to evacuate. Associated Press

Volunteers bury coffins during a mass funeral for victims of heavy flooding and mudslides in Regent at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. The government has begun burying the hundreds of people killed earlier this week in mudslides in Sierra Leone's capital, and it warned Thursday of new danger from a large crack that has opened on a mountainside where residents were told to evacuate. Associated Press

Volunteers prepare to bury coffins during a mass funeral for victims of heavy flooding and mudslides in Regent at a cemetery in Sierra Leone, Freetown, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. The government has begun burying the hundreds of people killed earlier this week in mudslides in Sierra Leone's capital, and it warned Thursday of new danger from a large crack that has opened on a mountainside where residents were told to evacuate. Associated Press

Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma, second from right, attends a mass funeral for victims of heavy flooding and mudslides in Regent at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. The government has begun burying the hundreds of people killed earlier this week in mudslides in Sierra Leone's capital, and it warned Thursday of new danger from a large crack that has opened on a mountainside where residents were told to evacuate. Associated Press

FILE- In this Tuesday, Aug.15, 2017 file photo, volunteers search for bodies from the scene of heavy flooding and mudslides in Regent, just outside of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown. Survivors picking through the debris of Sierra Leone's deadly mudslides are facing the reality that most, if not all, of the estimated 600 people missing are dead. Associated Press

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone -- Churches across Sierra Leone are holding special services Sunday in memory of the more than 450 people who were killed in mudslides and flooding earlier this week.

More than 600 people still remain missing, and rescue officials have warned that the chances of finding survivors are decreasing each day.

The Inter-Religious Council ordered the services be held Sunday in honor of the deceased, as special prayers and recitals were offered in mosques Friday and Sunday.

Large-scale-burials have taken place all this week amid rainy weather that threatened further mudslides.

The government of the impoverished West African nation in recent days has warned residents to evacuate areas at risk, and the main focus is making sure they leave before further disaster.

Aid groups are providing clean water to prevent health crisis.