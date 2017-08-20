Man arrested vandalizing Indianapolis Confederate monument

This Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 photo shows a statue in Garfield Park that commemorates Confederate soldiers who died in Indiana POW camps. The 35-foot granite tower was moved to Garfield Park in 1928 from its original site marking the mass grave of those who died while held at Camp Morton. While there are no statues, it does have plaques listing the names of 1,616 prisoners. City-County Council President Maggie Lewis said while the monument may be less offensive than others, its location merits a conversation. (Robert Scheer /The Indianapolis Star via AP) Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police have arrested a man who they say damaged a Confederate monument at an Indianapolis park with a hammer.

Marion County Jail records show 30-year-old Anthony Ventura was being held Sunday on a charge of criminal mischief.

Police arrested him Saturday afternoon in Garfield Park on the city's south side, where a 35-foot (11-meter) tall granite tower has plaques listing the names of 1,616 Confederate prisoners who died while held at the city's Camp Morton.

Police say the hammer blows chipped pieces off of the monument.

The vandalism came days after city officials began discussing whether the monument should be moved. Cities nationwide are removing Confederacy-related monuments following a deadly white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.